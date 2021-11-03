Lady Gaga says she wanted to be a combat journalist if she weren't a pop star: 'That was one of my dreams'

In another life, it appears pop superstar Lady Gaga would have traded in her Grammys for a Pulitzer or two — a revelation that has ... already garnered some reactions.

In an interview with British Vogue, Gaga revealed that she would have been a combat journalist "if I weren't who I am today." "That was one of my dreams," she added.

Perhaps illustrating a knack for the gig, the New York native told Vogue she was even keeping an eye out for signs of Jan. 6 during a trip to perform at President Biden's inauguration two weeks later (which she said "has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life").

"When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection," Gaga revealed.

Alas, however, in a blow to journalists everywhere, she just wasn't born that way.