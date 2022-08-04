Man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured after being accidentally freed

The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker has been recaptured, four months after he was accidentally released from custody.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that James Howard Jackson, who is accused of shooting the pop star's dog walker and was charged with attempted murder, has been "apprehended without incident" following an "intensive search" that involved Major Crimes Bureau investigators and the United States Marshal Service.

Jackson was "erroneously released from custody due to a clerical error" in April, a statement said, and in July, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Officials said the suspect was apprehended after investigators executed a search warrant in Palmdale, California.

Jackson is one of five people arrested after Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in 2021 and two of her French bulldogs were stolen. Fischer recovered from his injuries, and the dogs were later returned.

Another suspect in the dognapping is Jaylin White, who was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday after pleading no contest to second-degree robbery, CNN reports. Fischer emotionally testified in the courtroom, according to Rolling Stone, telling the suspect he "did almost die that night" and continues to suffer from "mental and emotional trauma."

"You didn't just steal dogs from me that night, you stole my livelihood," Fischer reportedly said, adding, "I've lost all my money. I'm in severe credit card debt, and I've become dependent on the kindness and donations of strangers, friends, and family just to survive."