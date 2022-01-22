Fans of actress Ana de Armas sue Universal over misleading movie trailer

Two fans of Blade Runner 2049 actress Ana de Armas filed a class action lawsuit Friday after renting the 2019 film Yesterday only to discover that de Armas, who appears in the trailer, had been cut from the final film, Variety reports.

Per Variety, "Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, California, say they each paid $3.99 to rent the movie on Amazon Prime." The suit claims that, because of de Armas' absence, Woulfe and Rosza were "not provided with any value for their rental or purchase."

They are seeking $5 million from Universal Studios.

This is not the first time fans have sued over a misleading trailer. In 2011, moviegoer Sarah Deming filed a lawsuit against FilmDistrict after seeing art-house flick Drive, which was directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starred Ryan Gosling, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to court filings, Deming felt she had been defrauded because the film's trailers "promoted the film Drive as very similar to the Fast and Furious, or similar, series of movies," and she was disappointed by the movie's long silences and focus on characters rather than action.

An appeals court ruled against Deming in 2013.