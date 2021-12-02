Father and daughter duo deliver RVs to people who lost their homes in wildfires

Woody Faircloth and his daughter, Luna, are giving new life to RVs — and bringing hope to people who lost their homes in wildfires.

The 2018 Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive blaze in California history, and after seeing news reports about the disaster, Woody wanted to do something. He came up with the idea to donate RVs to people whose houses burned down, and asked Luna, 9, if she wanted to be involved. Luna told CBS Mornings she definitely wanted to help out, and said to her dad, "God and Santa Claus are gonna be very proud of us."

They launched a volunteer network that finds people looking to donate RVs they no longer want, and in the last three years, have connected 100 wildfire victims with RVs. Most of the RVs have gone to first responders and veterans, with Woody and Luna driving 20 of the RVs down from Colorado to California. Firefighter Don George, whose home burned down in the September Fawn Fire, received one of those RVs, and is grateful to now have this temporary shelter.

Woody "renewed my faith in mankind," George told CBS Mornings, adding, "if there was more people like that, we'd have a beautiful world." Woody keeps in touch with the families he meets, and loves not only being able to meet new people and spending one-on-one time with Luna, but also teaching her that "it's not just about her and it's not just about me, it's about the people that we're helping."