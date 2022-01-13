Fellow shopper surprises teen by buying him his dream guitar

After years of playing his favorite guitar inside a Colorado music shop, a teenager was able to bring the instrument home with him to keep, thanks to a generous stranger.

In a Facebook post, the J.B. Hart Music Co. shared that the teen, Fallon, would regularly visit the Grand Junction store, and every time, asked to play the Dean Dimebag Darrell ML guitar. He knew several riffs, and had a blast playing in front of other customers. Fallon caught the eye of one shopper, who later returned to J.B. Hart Music Co. and asked to buy the guitar — not for himself, but for Fallon.

The man asked if the store would give the guitar to Fallon on his next visit, but no one saw him for months. Finally, Fallon and his mom walked into J.B. Hart Music Co. on Dec. 30, and explained the family had moved to Texas but was back for a visit. When they learned about the gift, Fallon's mom "burst into tears," while the teenager "beamed with excitement," the store said on Facebook. "It was a special moment. There are still good people in this world."