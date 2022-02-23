New Jersey girl sews colorful hospital gowns for kids fighting cancer

Giuliana Demma has found a way to make life a little easier for children battling cancer.

The 11-year-old from Freehold, New Jersey, sews colorful hospital gowns for kids, replacing the dull gowns they would otherwise have to wear. "It makes me happy to help a child through their dark times," Giuliana told NJ.com. "I hope that they feel that they're brave. I want them to know that they're brave, loved, and that they're an inspiration."

Since she started making the gowns last year, Giuliana has donated more than 150 of them to hospitals and individual patients, some as far away as California. She loves to pick out bright patterns, and has made gowns covered with everything from butterflies to Toy Story characters.

Giuliana calls her project G's Giving Gowns, and started a website so she can take requests from cancer patients and hospitals. The idea to launch G's Giving Gowns came after Giuliana learned how to sew at a fashion camp. Five years ago, her cousin Giada was fighting medulloblastoma and received a special hospital gown with Disney characters on it, and Giuliana decided she wanted to use her new sewing skills to bring joy to kids like Giada.

As much as she enjoys creating these gowns, Giuliana told NJ.com she doesn't see herself as a future fashion designer. "I want to be a scientist," she said. "Maybe research cancer treatments."