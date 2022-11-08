Democrat Wes Moore will be Maryland's 1st Black governor

Democrat Wes Moore has won Maryland's gubernatorial race, several news outlets are projecting.

Moore, 44, will be Maryland's first Black governor and just the third Black governor in U.S. history. An author and former nonprofit executive, Moore is an Army veteran and political newcomer, who campaigned on the idea of "leaving no one behind."

Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator who was backed by former President Donald Trump but not Maryland's outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who called him "a QAnon whack job." In September, Maryland Matters found that one-time Hogan donors were contributing substantially to Moore's campaign — between July 19 and Aug. 23, those former contributors gave $117,861 to Moore and $29,727 to Cox.