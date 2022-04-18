Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy protection

InfoWars, the far-right conspiracy-promoting website founded by Alex Jones, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Texas on Sunday. Jones was found liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits last year brought by the families of children and teachers killed in the 2021 Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, which Jones called a "hoax." Last month the 13 plaintiffs rejected Jones' offer to settle their cases for $120,000 each.

"The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook," the plaintiffs said in a court filing.

"Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational," Reuters reports. "According to Sunday's court filings, InfoWars listed its estimated assets in the range of $0-$50,000 and estimated liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million."