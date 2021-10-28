Mitt Romney stages a Ted Lasso moment with Kyrsten Sinema

Just call him Mitt Lasso.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) got into the Halloween spirit a few days early on Thursday by dressing up as Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis' soccer coach from the hit Apple comedy. In fact, Romney recreated multiple moments from the show, first by tapping a "believe" sign like the one Lasso hangs up in his team's locker room on the series.

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Later, Romney shared a GIF of himself delivering a pink box to Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and writing, "Biscuits with the boss." He added in another tweet, "She's one tough cookie." Lasso on the show regularly brings a box of biscuits to his boss, Rebecca — though Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove questioned the optics of this, given a key plot point in the first season is that Rebecca secretly hired Lasso in hopes of sabotaging the team. She later apologizes and maintains a friendship with him.

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Critics of Romney and Sinema also weren't exactly thrilled about the recreation, with The Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali declaring they "somehow ruined" the show.

The shenanigans came on a crucial day for President Biden's agenda, as the president pitches a framework for his spending plan. If it doesn't end up getting passed, perhaps Romney can offer a disappointed Biden some advice: be a goldfish.