A way-too-early look at the 2023 World Series contenders

After a long, dark, and cold winter, the telltale sign of spring has arrived: Baseball is back. The 2023 MLB season started just a week ago, but already there are predictions as to who could be hoisting the World Series trophy in October. Here are some of the teams experts are picking to win it all during the Fall Classic:

Houston Astros

The Astros are the odds-on favorite to win the World Series, having the best odds in almost every betting book. FanDuel, MGM, DraftKings, and Fox Bet all have them at +600, easily the highest ranking of any ballclub heading into the season. The Astros won the World Series in 2022, and are looking to secure back-to-back championships.

However, despite the fact that the Astros "were clearly the best team in baseball [in 2022] and return mostly intact," writes Tyler Maher for Forbes, repeating is extremely difficult, and "no team has won consecutive World Series in the 21st Century, so you're better off betting on a different team to win the championship."

New York Yankees

The Bronx Bombers have not won a World Series since 2009, but will look to change that with a stacked team. FanDuel has them at +850 odds, and MGM at +900, so they will clearly also be in contention for a spot in the Fall Classic.

Part of their success will likely lie with star slugger Aaron Judge, and "the 2022 AL MVP is a force in the middle of the lineup like few other hitters in baseball," Anthony Riccobonno writes for ClutchPoints. The Yankees also have an improved infield, Riccobonno notes, and the offseason addition of ace Carlos Rodon makes their starting rotation among the best in baseball.

New York Mets

New York's other ballclub will also look to change their fortunes — but a recent devastating injury could make it tough for them.