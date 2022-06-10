Why is Jurassic World's big finale about bugs?

Did Universal find a way to give the Jurassic Park series a satisfying conclusion? It may depend on what you're looking for, but hopefully, it's ... giant locusts?

Jurassic World Dominion caps the trilogy that began with 2015's Jurassic World, though it's also advertised as the conclusion of the entire Jurassic Park series. By the end of the last movie, Isla Nublar was decimated by a volcano and dinosaurs were moved onto the mainland before being set loose by a young girl who's actually a clone of a wealthy philanthropist's dead daughter. Yeah, long story.

Hold onto your bugs

There are two key hooks with Dominion, one being that it's the series' first film to fully leave the island and center around dinosaurs on the mainland. But after this juicy setup from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a common complaint among critics is that Dominion makes the bizarre decision to have its main conflict revolve not so much around dinosaurs but instead around … insects.

Yes, the plot involves giant, genetically modified locusts, which pose a threat to the planet's food supply.

The film "inexplicably puts bugs at the forefront," making the dinosaurs "simply peripheral," writes Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro, and Insider's Kirsten Acuna questioned the odd choice for the overarching plot in the finale of a dinosaur franchise to have "nothing to do with dinosaurs whatsoever."

While there are "dinosaurs in basically every scene," notes io9's Germain Lussier, they "act as a mere distraction from the plot." So despite its predecessor's great sequel hook, Variety's Peter Debruge says Dominion doesn't really engage with the idea of dinosaurs coexisting with humans "in a meaningful way" like you'd want, and CNET's Richard Trenholm writes that the film "wimps out" on the premise that was teased. Besides, The Atlantic's David Sims notes locusts "make for a far less effective adversary than a good old-fashioned tyrannosaur."