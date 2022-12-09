Everything you need to know about the making of Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion Pinocchio

Seeing as del Toro is known for his fondness for monsters — 2017's The Shape of Water being the best example — it is not too surprising that one of the most famous monsters in literary history was a source of inspiration for his new movie. "Guillermo loves monsters and particularly misunderstood monsters," said Hansen. "Frankenstein's monster is misunderstood by the world he's born into and Pinocchio is in some sorts as well." Was this del Toro's first attempt at animation? While this is del Toro's first animated feature, it is not his first time working with animation. He was employed by DreamWorks Animation for years, and produced the Trollhunters TV and movie franchise. Del Toro frequently praises animation and the immensity of what stop motion can convey. Asked about the statement "animation is film," del Toro told The Hollywood Reporter, "I believe in terms of themes and tone and ambition, we shouldn't be reined in to being a McNugget when we want to make a five-course meal."