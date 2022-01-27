MSNBC reveals Brian Williams' replacement

MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9:00 a.m. ET, and she's been with MSNBC since 2016.

"Stephanie has been a staple of our dayside anchor team and a trusted voice on topics at the intersection of politics, finance and international business," Jones said. "In addition to bringing her decades-long experience to The 11th Hour, Stephanie will continue to appear across all platforms as NBC News Senior Business Analyst."

Ruhle previously worked at Bloomberg News prior to joining MSNBC. News that she would replace Williams on The 11th Hour was first reported by Axios.

Williams announced in November he would leave MSNBC after nearly 30 years with NBC News. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," Williams said at the time. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere." He had moved to MSNBC from the NBC Nightly News after controversy over his false statements regarding his experiences covering the Iraq War. Williams hasn't announced what he might do next, but CNN reported earlier this week that he turned down an offer to anchor the CBS Evening News.

In other programming news, Jones announced that Morning Joe, MSNBC's morning program hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, will be expanded to four hours, giving it the additional time currently occupied by Ruhle.