MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski says 'cancel culture is getting so out of hand' after Whoopi Goldberg's suspension

The hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe aren't happy with ABC for suspending Whoopi Goldberg.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday criticized ABC's decision to suspend Goldberg from The View for two weeks after she controversially claimed the Holocaust was not "about race." After Goldberg apologized for the comments, Scarborough questioned the network's decision to still suspend her.

"She made a terrible mistake," Scarborough said. "We all make terrible mistakes. She apologized for it immediately and took corrective actions. Now, I want to know, who is so frail over at ABC?"

Brzezinski was also critical of ABC's decision, saying the "learning that has come out of" the situation has "been valuable" to The View's audience.

"Everyone knows Whoopi Goldberg," Brzezinski said. "She's been on TV for decades. She's been putting herself out there for decades. If you don't know her heart, then you haven't been watching. And so that's why the two-week suspension to me seems more about … this unbelievable need to punish and judge people when they've made a mistake."

Brzezinski added, "If Whoopi Goldberg is canceled, that would be the end of this all. This cancel culture is getting so out of hand."

ABC News president Kim Godwin said Goldberg was being suspended "for her wrong and hurtful comments," a decision that came after Goldberg admitted she was wrong and that the Holocaust was "indeed about race." Goldberg's co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro were "furious with the network's decision" to suspend her, The Daily Beast reported, and the topic was mostly ignored on Wednesday's The View.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain has been less supportive of Goldberg, though, in a column at The Daily Mail slamming her for saying a "slew of insanely-controversial and hurtful things" and questioning why "some liberal hosts are held to an entirely different standard than anyone else."