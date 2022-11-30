Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79

Longtime Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, her family announced in a brief statement released Wednesday.

"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning … following a short illness. She was in the company of her family," according to the statement, which asked "everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

McVie, who joined the iconic British rock band in 1971 following her own successful music career, was responsible for co-writing some of Fleetwood Mack's biggest hits, including "Don't Stop" and "Little Lies." She was married to band bassist John McVie until the couple divorced in 1976. She ultimately left the band in the late 1990s, before officially rejoining the group in 2014, which announced at her first reunion concert that "our songbird has returned."

In a statement shared on Twitter, the band described McVie as "one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her," the group wrote. "Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply, and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."