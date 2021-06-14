Chrissy Teigen apologizes for her 'horrible' tweets: 'I was a troll'

Chrissy Teigen would like to apologize for her "a--hole past."

The model posted an apology on Monday amid her ongoing bullying scandal, saying she is "truly ashamed" of her "awful, awful" resurfaced tweets directed at people like Courtney Stodden.

"My targets didn't deserve them," Teigen wrote. "No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Teigen has faced criticism over past bullying tweets in recent weeks after being called out by Stodden, who told The Daily Beast that Teigen "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself."

But on Monday, Teigen said there were "more than just a few" people she needs to apologize to and that she's "in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted" to do so. She went on to say that she used to try to "gain attention" on Twitter with "crude" quips, but in retrospect, she asks herself, "How did I not realize my words were cruel?"

"Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core," she also wrote. "I'll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my a--hole past, and I deserve it."

Teigen, who recently exited a role in the Netflix show Never Have I Ever amid the scandal, concluded by saying that she is "no longer the person who wrote those horrible things," asking the public to allow her to "own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change."