Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes dies after hit-and-run in New York City

Lisa Banes, the actor who appeared in films including Gone Girl and Cocktail, has died at 65 after being struck in a reported hit-and-run accident in New York City.

Banes' manager confirmed her death to NBC News, saying the actor, who was hospitalized in critical condition following the June 4 accident, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," manager David Williams said, per NBC. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes' manager said that she was struck by a scooter or a motorcycle while crossing Amsterdam Avenue in the Upper West Side of Manhattan on her way to the Juilliard School, The Associated Press reports. Williams also said the driver "did not stop but continued," and according to the New York City Police Department, Banes suffered "severe head trauma," per NBC News. Authorities have reportedly not identified a suspect.

Banes portrayed the mother of Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl, and she also had roles in films like A Cure for Wellness and Cocktail. She appeared on a long list of TV shows, as well, including The King of Queens, Six Feet Under, Royal Pains, The Orville, and Nashville, as well as the recent Amazon series Them.

Seth MacFarlane, who worked with Banes on his sci-fi show The Orville, was among those to pay tribute, writing, "Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss."