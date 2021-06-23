Jerry Seinfeld is making a 'giant, crazy comedy movie' about Pop-Tarts

What's the deal with Pop-Tarts? Jerry Seinfeld plans to spend an entire movie exploring that question.

The comedian is set to direct, co-write, and star in a Netflix comedy called Unfrosted, which is all about the invention of the Pop-Tart, Deadline reports. The genesis of the film was one of Seinfeld's stand-up bits where he recalls being blown away after he first saw the toaster pastries in stores as a kid.

"Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness," Seinfeld told Deadline. "So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie."

Seinfeld previously broke down the bit, in which he quips that Pop-Tarts "can't go stale because they were never fresh," in an interview with The New York Times, explaining that he'd been working on it for two years.

"Two years? I mean, usually I write a bit in a couple of days," he said. "It's a long time to spend on something that means absolutely nothing, but that's what I do."

This will be Seinfeld's first feature film since Bee Movie, and it's also his latest collaboration with Netflix, which currently streams his talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and his specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. Netflix will also soon be the exclusive streaming home of Seinfeld. The movie is reportedly set to start production next spring, though Netflix didn't specify when the tasty comedy might pop up on streaming.