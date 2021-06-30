Donald Rumsfeld, former defense secretary, dies at 88

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died, his family confirmed Wednesday. He was 88.

Rumsfeld died surrounded by family in Taos, New Mexico, a statement from his family said. A spokesperson told The New York Times his cause of death was multiple myeloma.

"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country," the Rumsfeld family said.

Rumsfeld served as secretary of defense under former President George W. Bush, overseeing the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as under former President Gerald Ford. He also served as Ford's White House chief of staff.