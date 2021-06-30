Cosby says his release is 'for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully'

In his first tweet since being released from prison, Bill Cosby on Wednesday evening declared that he "never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence."

The 83-year-old comedian's sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday, after finding that an agreement Cosby had with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged. Cosby was accused by multiple women of sexual assault, and in 2018 was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

Cosby recognized his "fans, supporters, and friends," saying they "stood by me through this ordeal," and thanked "the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law." This echoed remarks made earlier by Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, who said the court "saw the light. ... [Cosby] was given a deal and he had immunity. He should have never been charged."

While Cosby kept his Twitter comments brief, he did give a longer interview with Philadelphia radio station WDAS-FM, saying the audience listening needed "clarity, they need guidance. Because this is not just a Black thing. This is for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully regardless of race, color, or creed. Because I met them in there. People who talked about what happened and what they did. And I know there are many liars out there."