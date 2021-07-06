Diddy says if you work hard, you can eat mango in front of the ocean

Diddy was in an inspirational mood Tuesday morning when he shared a video of himself eating mango in front of a pool overlooking the ocean, donning goggles and flippers.

"You could be eating mango, too, with the ocean as your background," he said. "I ain't special, I just want it. I want it bad. I will not allow myself to not have mango." He then mumbled something through a mouthful of said mango and showed off his pool diving skills once again.

Diddy captioned the video with a story about waking up to 15 cockroaches on his face as a child, a moment that inspired him. "Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!" he wrote. The internet wasn't buying the bit about the bugs, but at least the mango looked good!