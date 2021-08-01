Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett dies at 60

Actor Jay Pickett, best known for his roles on the soap operas General Hospital, Port Charles, and Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 60.

Pickett was on location in Idaho filming the movie Treasure Valley when he died, director Travis Mills shared. The cause of death has not been announced, Mills said, but it "appears to have been a heart attack." Mills said Pickett "was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent."

Pickett played Detective David Harper on General Hospital, Frank Scanlon on Port Charles, and Dr. Chip Lakin on Days of Our Lives. He is survived by his wife, Elena Pickett, and their children Tyler, Michaela, and Maegan.