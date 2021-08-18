Michael Keaton, star of Marvel and DC films, 'never got around to' watching any comic book movies since 1989

Is Michael Keaton about to cross from one Marvel universe to another? Don't ask him — the actor will likely have "no idea what you're talking about."

Keaton is set to make a highly-anticipated return as Batman in The Flash, as well as a return as the Vulture in the Marvel film Morbius. But it's safe to say he isn't exactly the biggest superhero movie expert on Earth, as he detailed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"After the first Batman, I'm not sure I've ever seen an entire [comic book] movie," Keaton told the Reporter. "I just never got around to it. So you're talking to a guy who wasn't in the zeitgeist of that whole world."

Keaton also discussed reprising the Vulture in Morbius, a return that surprised fans considering his character originated in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, but Morbius isn't officially part of that universe. The actor explained, though, that when the filmmakers walked him through various Marvel universe mechanics and plot points on the set of Morbius, it went just a bit over his head.

"I'm nodding like I know what the f--- they're talking about," he said. "I go, 'Uh-huh.' And I'm thinking, 'You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me.'"

After Keaton famously played Batman in 1989's Batman and its sequel, Batman Returns, The Flash will see his version of the character return alongside Ben Affleck's more recent version. While Keaton walked away from the role after two films, it sounds like he's ready to come back and crush it a third time.

"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf---er,'" Keaton told the Reporter. "And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off."