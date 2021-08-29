Actor Ed Asner dies at 91

Ed Asner, the actor best known for his role as Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spinoff series Lou Grant, died Sunday morning. He was 91. Deadline reported the news, and his family confirmed the death via Asner's official Twitter account, saying that he "passed away ... peacefully."

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

Asner had a storied and decorated career, capturing seven Emmy wins, five of them for his Lou Grant role. That's the most ever for a male performer in the history of the television award show. He also appeared in well-known films like Elf, and did voicework for the Pixar hit Up.

In addition to his work as an actor, Asner also served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild between 1981-1985. Read more at Deadline.