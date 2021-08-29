Biden pays respects to service members killed in Kabul

President Biden on Sunday traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet with the grieving families of the 13 U.S. service members killed last week in Kabul and witness the dignified transfer of their remains.

As part of the dignified transfer process, flag-draped caskets carrying the remains were removed from a C-17 aircraft that delivered the bodies from Ramstein Base in Germany. The caskets were brought from the plane to waiting vehicles by members of carry teams wearing white gloves.

The families of the service members watched from a sitting area, with the president, first lady Jill Biden, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin by the aircraft, their hands over their hearts. They were joined by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who stood at attention. This was the first time Biden has gone to Dover to witness a dignified transfer as president.

The families of 11 of the deceased service members agreed to let the media watch the dignified transfer, and the remains of two other troops were privately transferred, NPR reports.

The service members killed in Kabul have been identified as Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn.; Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City; Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass.; Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento; Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha; Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.; Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio; Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.; and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.