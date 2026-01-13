Is the Chinese embassy a national security risk?
Keir Starmer set to approve London mega-complex, despite objections from MPs and security experts
The proposed Chinese embassy in London is once again under intense scrutiny as the government struggles to balance opportunity with security concerns in its approach to Beijing.
Following multiple delays, Keir Starmer is set to approve plans for the biggest Chinese embassy in Europe, after MI5 and MI6 declined to raise formal objections. But concerns persist over the site on the Royal Mint Court complex, next to “some of Britain’s most sensitive communications cables”, said The Times. These carry financial data to the City of London, as well as “email and messaging traffic for millions of internet users”.
According to unredacted blueprints seen by The Telegraph, China plans to build a network of “secret rooms” beneath the embassy, including a “hidden chamber” over these cables, “raising the prospect that they could be tapped”.
What did the commentators say?
“China won’t say what the basement is for,” Alan Woodward, security expert at the University of Surrey, told The Telegraph. It could be “legitimate classified communications equipment”. But the demolition of the basement wall is a “red flag”. One possibility is that “China plans to install extensive computer infrastructure as part of an espionage operation”, said the paper. Security services have warned that Beijing is “carrying out mass espionage against British targets”, said The Times. The head of MI5 has previously described Chinese state actors as a daily national security threat.
A group of Labour MPs has written to Steve Reed, the housing, communities and local government secretary, “urging the government not to approve” the embassy. Concerns remain “significant and unresolved”, including fears the complex could be used to “step up intimidation against diaspora and dissidents”.
“There have been a lot of examples before, where China used diplomatic premises to harass citizens or force people to travel back to China to face trials,” Carmen Lau, a prominent activist from Hong Kong who has been living in Britain since 2021, told Le Monde. “When I first arrived here, I felt safe. Not anymore.”
Approval of the complex could also jeopardise intelligence sharing with the US and the Five Eyes alliance, said the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. Last year, a senior Trump administration official said the US was “deeply concerned about providing China with potential access to the sensitive communications of one of our closest allies”. Any reduction in sharing between two of the world’s most advanced intelligence agencies “would have serious consequences for both countries’ national security”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
But consolidating the seven sites in London that currently comprise “China’s diplomatic footprint” would “clearly bring security advantages”, the prime minister’s spokesperson said in December. China is “engaged in surveillance and interference operations, whether it has a new embassy or not”, Nigel Inkster, from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Le Monde. “And it will probably be easier for British intelligence services to monitor its activities if they are all grouped together in one place.”
What next?
“National security is our first duty and government security experts have been involved throughout the process so far,” a government spokesperson told The Telegraph. All security implications “have been identified and addressed”.
China’s London embassy did not respond to The Telegraph’s requests for comment on the unredacted blueprints, but Beijing has previously denied all allegations of espionage at the site, saying that “anti-China elements are always keen on slandering and attacking China”.
Starmer will approve the plans by 20 January, ahead of his trip to Beijing, where a £100 million scheme to renovate the ageing British embassy is awaiting approval by the Chinese authorities.
Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.
