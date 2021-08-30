Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson among those who will fill in for Meghan McCain on The View

Who will replace Meghan McCain on The View? ABC has yet to tap a permanent new panelist, but a lineup of guest hosts has been revealed.

The View's executive producer said Monday the show will be "taking a little time" to find a replacement for McCain on the daytime talk show, but for its upcoming season, it has set a rotating series of guest hosts to fill her spot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The list of "conservative voices" set to co-host the show this season includes former Utah Rep. Mia Love, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 presidential contender Carly Fiorina, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, and former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah, per the Reporter. Additionally, S.E. Cupp, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katherine Ham, and Cameran Eubanks will also guest host. And on "Flashback Fridays," The View will bring back former co-hosts, with the first being Star Jones.

McCain, a conservative and the daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, announced her departure from The View in July, citing her desire to remain in Washington, D.C. with her family rather than return to the show's studio in New York. She was known to frequently clash with her co-hosts on the show throughout her tenure, which began in 2017. According to the Reporter, the show is set to return to its studio with a live audience for its new season.