John Mulaney reveals he's expecting a baby with Olivia Munn

The tall child is getting ready to welcome an actual child.

Comedian John Mulaney chatted with Seth Meyers on Tuesday about his tumultuous past year, during which he relapsed on drugs, went to rehab, and filed for divorce. In the spring, he started dating actress Olivia Munn.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," he quipped.

Joking aside, Mulaney told Meyers he was "very, very lucky" to have met Munn, adding that she has helped him through "hell," and he revealed they're having a baby together. "We're both really, really happy," he said.

Later, Mulaney and Meyers shared memories of Mulaney's intervention, which Meyers helped stage and numerous comedians attended. Mulaney joked it was like a "'We Are the World' of alternative comedians over the age of 40," though he recalled how he "needed to be the smartest person in the room, even at the intervention," and so he immediately jumped in to tell everyone, "Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem and I need help," in an effort to "scoop" them. Mulaney also recalled insisting he was sober ("I wasn't," he noted) and demanding he get credit for the days he didn't use drugs.

"That was a really weird hill to die on in the middle of an intervention," he joked.

Meyers recalled that the intervention was "awful" and that he was "really worried" about Mulaney before lightening the mood a bit by complaining that Mulaney was also "very late." In between the jokes, Mulaney struck a sincere note as he reflected that while he was "so mad" about the intervention at the time, looking back, "I'm so grateful to you, and to everyone there, for saving my life." Mulaney later added, "You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself."