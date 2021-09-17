Capitol Police chief: Law enforcement has been working 'around the clock' to ensure safe Sept. 18 rally

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger has cautioned that law enforcement will not tolerate violence or "criminal behavior of any kind" during Saturday's "Justice for J6" rally, a planned protest in support of Jan. 6 defendants.

"The American public and the members of Congress have an expectation that we protect the Capitol," said Manger during a press conference on Friday. "And I'm confident with the plan we have in place that we're gonna be able to meet that expectation." The police have been working "around the clock" over the last several weeks to prepare for the Sept. 18 demonstration, and "ensure we don't have a repeat of Jan. 6," he explained.

"Our mission tomorrow ... is to protect everyone's rights to free speech and to allow them to lawfully demonstrate," Manger said, "but there have been some threats of violence."

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Manger on "Justice for J6" rally: "We have a strong plan in place...we're not going to tolerate violence and we are not going to tolerate criminal behavior of any kind."

Manger said it would be "foolish" to disregard the intelligence police have gathered, thus clarifying the reason for safety precautions — not only because of the chatter police have heard, but because now is as good a time as any to practice and improve their safety response model. "We're not taking any chances," said Manger, per Roll Call's Chris Marquette.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Manger: "We would be foolish not to take seriously the intelligence we have...this won't be the last time that we have this kind of preparation for an event."

The police chief also mentioned that three groups might counterprotest on Saturday, two of which "haven't had much of a history of violence," but one who "has had some clashes before." He did not name the groups outright.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says the department is "aware of three groups" that may counter-protest the Saturday rally supporting January 6 rioters. "Two of the groups haven't had much of a history of violence, one of them has had some clashes before"

Manger has not heard of any elected officials who plan to attend.