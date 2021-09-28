Lori Loughlin is returning to acting for the 1st time since the college admissions scandal

For the first time since the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin is headed back to TV.

The Full House star will appear in the second season premiere of When Hope Calls, reprising the character she played on the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart, Deadline reports. This will mark Loughlin's return to acting following the college admissions scandal.

The actress was one of a number of parents arrested in the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in 2019, and prosecutors said she and her husband paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into school by having them falsely designated as crew team recruits. She pleaded guilty and served two months, and she was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, according to The New York Times. Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty as well, and he was sentenced to five months in prison.

Loughlin apologized in court for her role in the scandal, acknowledging she made an "awful decision" and "allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," while contending she believed she was "acting out of love for my children." After playing Aunt Becky on Full House, Loughlin became a major star for the Hallmark Channel prior to the scandal. But the network's parent company in March 2019 announced that in light of her arrest, it was "no longer working" with her, and she was written out of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart. When Hope Calls is a spin-off of that show, though the second season will air on the GAC Family network.

According to Deadline, because Loughlin is on probation, she recently had to receive permission from a federal judge to travel to Canada for a filming project. Felicity Huffman, another high-profile actress charged in the college admissions scheme, in 2020 similarly landed her first role since the scandal after serving an 11-day prison sentence.