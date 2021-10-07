Kathryn Hahn is reportedly getting her own WandaVision spinoff

It's been Agatha all along — and her very own insidious, perfidious spinoff is now in the works.

A spinoff of Marvel's hit Disney+ show WandaVision focused on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, is in development, Variety reported on Thursday. Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is reportedly expected to return as writer and executive producer of the series, which is described as a "dark comedy."

Hahn made her Marvel debut in WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series that centered around superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they journey through sitcom history. She starred as Agnes, Wanda's neighbor who is later revealed to (spoiler alert!) actually be a villainous witch named Agatha Harkness. By the end of the series, Agatha is still alive, trapped in the town of Westview. Hahn earned an Emmy nomination for her performance, and the show itself also racked up a whopping 23 nods.

As a limited series that mostly wrapped up its main storyline by the finale, WandaVision wasn't expected to get another season, though the story of Wanda Maximoff will continue in next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Still, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said the studio has more in store for Hahn, whose character quickly became a fan favorite; he told Rotten Tomatoes earlier this year her Marvel return "can't come soon enough."