A That '70s Show spinoff set in the '90s is coming to Netflix

A go-to "make you feel extremely old" fun fact is that if That '70s Show were made today, it would actually take place in the 1990s. Well, now Netflix is going ahead and making that a reality.

Netflix has ordered a spinoff of the Fox sitcom That '70s Show called That '90s Show, Variety reports. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who starred in the original series as Red and Kitty Forman, are both set to return, and original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are also on board.

"It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," the show's official description read. "Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

That '70s Show, which starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, and Laura Prepon, ran on Fox for eight seasons from 1998 through 2006. That '80s Show also aired on Fox for just one season in 2002, though that wasn't considered an official spinoff. No other members of the cast of That '90s Show were revealed on Friday, but The Hollywood Reporter wrote that "producers are hopeful that other familiar names will join in guest appearances."