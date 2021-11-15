Esmé Bianco says Marilyn Manson 'told the whole world' who he was, but 'nobody tried to stop him'

A new Rolling Stone investigation delves into the sexual abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson, whom the piece dubs a "monster hiding in plain sight."

The report is based on interviews with more than 55 people, including some accusers like Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco. She filed a lawsuit against Manson in April, accusing him of rape and sexual battery. The lawsuit alleges Manson "used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions," and she told Rolling Stone her "final-straw" was when he allegedly chased her with an ax.

The actress also told Rolling Stone part of the reason Manson "got away with it for so long" was "because victims of his felt completely ashamed that they still didn't realize what was happening to them until it was way too late." She added, "He told the whole world and nobody tried to stop him."

For instance, the report describes how Manson allegedly had a small "glass enclosure" where he "banished" girlfriends to "psychologically torture" them, which he called the "Bad Girls' Room," and former assistant Ryan Brown told Rolling Stone, "It was common knowledge that's what everybody had called it." The report also quotes public comments Manson has made, including when he wrote in his memoir about "pranking" a woman by telling her "we're going to rape you in the parking lot and then crush you underneath your own car."

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood in February alleged Manson "horrifically abused me for years," prompting numerous women to make similar allegations. He has denied all of the claims. Bianco told Rolling Stone she's received death threats from Manson fans but that when she questions whether coming forward was worth it, "I really just have to hold onto the fact that if nobody speaks up, then nothing changes." She also said she hopes Manson spends "the rest of his life in jail."