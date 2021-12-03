Octavia Spencer says her house is haunted, but 'I love my ghost'

Octavia Spencer ain't afraid of her ghost housemate.

The actress revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her house was previously owned by a late actor who starred in Westerns, and she's convinced his ghost haunts the place, per People. To be clear, though, she's totally fine with that.

"I think he is my protector," she said. "I love him, because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn't be there. He runs them out."

The Hidden Figures star claimed the ghost gets "a little shady" when she's away for a long time, as "the doors close" and "the lights go off when I turn them on." They do have a bit of an understanding, though. "He doesn't haunt me," she said. "We have boundaries."

In case you were hoping to set up your own ghost on a playdate with hers, though, Spencer declared, "I love my ghost, I just don't want you bringing your ghost to my house. I don't want anybody's ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost!"