Watch the emotional new trailer for the Harry Potter reunion special

HBO Max is about to make everyone cry over a cast reunion for the second time in a year.

After debuting the Friends reunion special in May, HBO Max on Monday dropped the first trailer for the new Harry Potter reunion special, Return to Hogwarts. The special will see original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film.

"It feels like no time has passed," Watson says in the new trailer, "and loads of time has passed."

Among the highlights from the trailer include Watson sharing a hug with co-stars Tom Felton and later Grint, who reflects on the cast's "strong bond," notes he's watched his co-stars grow up, and says they'll "always be part of each other's lives." Watson is also seen wiping away tears during an emotional conversation with her co-stars.

HBO Max previously announced this special would see the trio of actors from the original films, plus other members of the cast, "travel back to Hogwarts for the first time," though one name was notably missing: J.K. Rowling. Amid the continuing controversy over Rowling's tweets about transgender people, she wasn't included on the list of guests.

Return to Hogwarts is set to debut on HBO Max on Jan. 1. Watch the trailer below.