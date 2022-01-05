Jason Derulo fought 2 men in Las Vegas after one called him Usher

R&B singer Jason Derulo got into an altercation with two men early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, after one called him by the name of another star, yelling, "Hey Usher! F--k you, bitch!"

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Derulo "committed battery against two individuals," and the victims decided not to press charges. They have one year to change their minds, TMZ reports. Derulo was not cited or arrested.

The fight took place at the Aria resort, with video of the scuffle posted on TMZ. A witness said that after being called the wrong name, Derulo punched one of the men in the face and then slapped the other. Derulo was removed from the property, and received a trespassing notice.

This is just the latest case of mistaken identity in the R&B community — recently, Omarion had to clarify that he does not share a name with the highly contagious Omicron variant, announcing in a TikTok video that "if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don't have to isolate for five days."