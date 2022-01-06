Tom Holland unsuccessfully pitched a young James Bond film

Tom Holland's pitch for a young James Bond movie didn't leave producers stirred.

The Spider-Man actor revealed in a new interview with Total Film he came up with an idea for a movie about a young James Bond and even pitched it — unsuccessfully.

"I had a meeting, after or during [Spider-Man: Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with," Holland said. "It was the origin story of James Bond."

But Holland added, "It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

The meeting wasn't a complete waste of time, though, as Holland said his idea for a Bond origin film ended up evolving into a movie he really did make: Uncharted. The upcoming movie stars Holland as a younger version of the action hero Nathan Drake than depicted in the video games, an idea that came about after the failed Bond pitch.

"The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games," Holland told Total Film. "And that opened a conversation."

Amid speculation as to who will be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig retired as the character in No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon told GQ that Holland "talks about being James Bond a lot" — "a lot a lot." Holland previously told Variety, "As a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond. So, you know, I'm just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit."