Javier Bardem jumped out of a cake in drag on Daniel Craig's birthday

No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to ... make a wish!

Skyfall co-stars stars Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem chatted as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, and they dropped a hilarious revelation pretty early on, reminiscing about that time Bardem dressed in drag and jumped out of a cake on Craig's birthday.

Bardem sings as Desi Arnaz in the new movie Being the Ricardos, and when Craig asked him how much musical experience he had beforehand, he joked, "Well, apart from coming out of birthday cakes dressed like a Bond girl, not much!"

This apparently took place during a joint birthday party, as the two actors were born just one day apart in March. "You were in drag," Craig recalled, and Bardem quipped, "I was supposed to be the Bond girl that night, and oh my god, I was!" He also said, "I sang 'Happy Birthday to You' in my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation as I could do."

Craig and Bardem starred in the 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall, with Bardem playing the villain opposite Craig's 007, and they reflected on shooting a famous interrogation scene during the discussion. Other highlights of their conversation included Bardem pointing out at the very end that Craig had been bleeding from his forehead the entire time. After realizing this, Craig joked, "No wonder I get f---ing injured every time I do a movie!"