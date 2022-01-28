Chris Brown accused of drugging and raping woman, sued for $20 million

Chris Brown is being sued for $20 million by a woman alleging the singer drugged and raped her.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, in a lawsuit alleges the incident occurred at Diddy's home in Florida in December 2020, TMZ and Rolling Stone report. She alleges that after she had a mixed drink that Brown handed her, she began feeling a "sudden, unexplained change in consciousness," and the lawsuit says Brown then brought her to a bedroom while she was "drugged" and "half-asleep."

Brown allegedly then closed the door and raped the woman, ignoring her requests for him to stop and preventing her from leaving the room. The lawsuit also reportedly says Brown told her the next day to take Plan B, which she did.

An attorney for the woman told Rolling Stone that the lawsuit seeks to "ensure all parties are held accountable so that we may begin to eradicate this behavior from our society." The accuser was ident​​ified as a choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist. Brown didn't provide an official statement in response to the lawsuit, but he dismissed the claims on Instagram, writing, "I hope y'all see this pattern of [cap] whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls---."

Brown has previously been accused of domestic abuse and sexual assault a number of times over the years, with a woman alleging in a 2018 lawsuit she was "​repeatedly sexually assaulted while falsely imprisoned in one of the bedrooms of Brown's house," and in 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time. He was later accused of domestic abuse by ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who obtained a restraining order against him, and he was arrested in Paris in 2019 after being accused of rape.