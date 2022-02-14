Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will reportedly host the Oscars

And the Oscar hosts are...

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are expected to host the 2022 Academy Awards, Variety reported and Deadline confirmed on Monday. The trio of stars are currently finalizing details for the broadcast, the report said.

Schumer, Hall, and Sykes will be the first official Oscar hosts since 2018, as the ceremony has gone without an emcee during the past three years. Comedian Kevin Hart was scheduled to host in 2019, but he stepped down after backlash over homophobic tweets and jokes. After his departure, the Oscars never hired a new host for that year, nor any year since.

Last month, ABC confirmed the 2022 ceremony would bring back a host. But The Hollywood Reporter later revealed the plan was actually to have three of them, turning the ceremony into a "three-act show, with each one-hour act emceed by a different host." The Reporter said the hope was that the three different hosts could "attract different demographics" to the telecast, which has been losing viewers in recent years and in 2021 drew its smallest audience of all time. The 2022 show is being produced by Will Packer, who also produced the 2017 comedy Girls Trip starring Hall.

According to Variety, among the other names who were in contention to host include Mad Men star Jon Hamm, but the report said he exited the discussions over the weekend. Another idea that had been floated online was to have Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez host, but it's unclear whether they were ever officially in discussions.

News of the Oscar hosts comes just after the Academy announced it will ask Twitter users to vote for for their favorite film of 2021 and reveal the winner during the show in what seemed like another attempt to boost the ratings. The official host announcement is expected to be made Tuesday on Good Morning America.