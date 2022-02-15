Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 3rd-highest grossing film in the U.S. ever

Two months after its debut, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging past Avatar at the domestic box office.

The Marvel blockbuster grossed more than $1 million on Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to $760.9 million, according to Deadline and Variety. That's enough to put it above the $760.5 million domestic gross of James Cameron's Avatar, officially making No Way Home the third-highest grossing film at the North American box office ever.

No Way Home stunned box office experts in December by debuting with $260 million, the second biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history behind only Marvel's own Avengers: Endgame. While the film was expected to be a hit, that opening was above and beyond expectations, and it was especially impressive at a time when there were growing concerns in the U.S. over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Since then, No Way Home has continued to perform well, and now, it has grossed more domestically than any film in history but two: Avengers: Endgame, which took in $858 million at the domestic box office, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which holds the record with a domestic gross of $936 million.

No Way Home is also now the sixth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with $1.8 billion, putting it behind only Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. Yes, although No Way Home passed Avatar domestically, that 2009 sci-fi blockbuster is still the top-grossing movie of all time worldwide with $2.8 billion.

The latest Spider-Man became such a hit that significantly outperformed its predecessors in part because it featured the return of some major fan favorite characters — and a recent trailer for Marvel's next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, suggests the studio could have another cameo-filled hit on their hands to kick off the summer with a bang.