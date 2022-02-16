Model Linda Evangelista shares new photos of herself after being left 'brutally disfigured' by a cosmetic procedure

Model Linda Evangelista is speaking out and sharing new photos of herself after revealing she was left "brutally disfigured" by a cosmetic procedure gone wrong.

Evangelista last year said she underwent Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure to decrease fat cells. But she alleged it "did the opposite of what it promised" and "left me permanently deformed," leading her to become a "recluse." She's now speaking out in her first interview on the subject with People magazine, which also included the first official photos of her since the procedure.

"I loved being up on the catwalk," she told People. "Now I dread running into someone I know. I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak."

Linda Evangelista Shares First Photos of Her Body Since Fat-Freezing Nightmare: 'I'm Done Hiding' https://t.co/iOQdaGHvGG pic.twitter.com/d77OUJ7h1I — People (@people) February 16, 2022

Go behind the scenes of this week's cover story on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where we're breaking down everything supermodel Linda Evangelista had to say about her life changing cosmetic procedure. https://t.co/eIACoME5GW pic.twitter.com/45zy6QrNSC — People (@people) February 16, 2022

Evangelista in the interview said she began noticing bulges on her body after the procedure and that a doctor diagnosed her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia. While she says she "tried to fix it myself," she says the doctor told her "no amount of dieting, and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it," and after undergoing two liposuction surgeries, "It wasn't even a little bit better."

"I don't recognize myself physically, but I don't recognize me as a person any longer either," Evangelista added.

Evangelista has filed a lawsuit against the parent company of CoolSculpting, Zeltiq Aesthetics, seeking $50 million in damages. A representative for CoolSculpting told People its procedure, which has been cleared by the FDA, "has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments performed worldwide."

Evangelista previously said that with her lawsuit, she is "moving forward to rid myself of my shame," and she told People her goal is to "shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me."