Wrestlers pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall: 'A towering figure'

WWE stars are paying tribute to legendary wrestler Scott Hall, a "towering figure" in the industry.

Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, died on Monday following complications from surgery. Wrestler Kevin Nash announced Sunday his family planned to discontinue life support. "I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present," Nash wrote on Instagram.

Hall's wrestling career began in the 1980s, when he performed with World Championship Wrestling, and he signed with World Wrestling Federation, later named WWE, in 1992. Known as "The Bad Guy," Hall was a four-time Intercontinental Champion.

"He participated in memorable rivalries against Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and countless others, with his two Ladder Matches against Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 both considered all-time classics," WWE.com wrote in its obituary. Hall was also a founding member of the "New World Order" in World Championship Wrestling with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first as Razor Ramon and second as an nWo member.

Wrestler and WWE executive Triple H said he was "gutted" to have "lost a brother," while Shane McMahon, son of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, remembered Hall as a "singular talent and in my view, perhaps the greatest to ever [perform] in the squared circle." Sting called Hall's death a "huge loss," writing that he "definitely made us all better," Ric Flair said "we all respected you so much," and Matt Hardy noted he "was always great to my brother & I."

Chris Jericho also remembered Hall as "seriously razor sharp hilarious" and "by far the BEST pro wrestler I've ever seen to NEVER hold a world title," while Mick Foley called him a "towering figure among his contemporaries — a legend inside and outside the ring." WWE aired a tribute to Hall during Monday Night Raw.