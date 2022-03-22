Kylie Jenner's son is no longer named Wolf: 'We just really didn't feel like it was him'

Kylie Jenner is the girl who cried "Wolf."

Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together in early February, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star later revealed his name: Wolf Webster. But they apparently had some second thoughts about that, as Jenner has now revealed they've changed the baby's name.

"Our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner wrote on Instagram. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Jenner and Scott's now non-Wolf son was born on Feb. 2, and on Monday, she shared a YouTube video of footage from throughout her pregnancy journey. The video's title references their baby as "our son" without his name.

Last month, People cited an insider as saying the couple "picked a name together" but didn't make it public at first because Jenner wanted to "make sure she loves the name" before announcing it. Well, so much for that!

This time, Jenner didn't reveal what their son's new name actually is, presumably not wanting to make the same mistake again and leaving open the possibility it could get tweaked three or four more times before Kindergarten.