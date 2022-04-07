Donald Glover interviews himself: 'Are you afraid of Black women?'

Donald Glover's next guest needs no introduction: It's ... Donald Glover.

For Interview magazine, Glover had an in-depth discussion with Donald Glover. Yes, the Atlanta creator conducted an interview with himself, which he described as an attempt to "get questions I usually don't get asked."

Among the questions Glover poses himself include, "Are you afraid of Black women?" The actor and rapper asks himself this because "I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative," but he then tells himself, "I feel like you're using Black women to question my Blackness," adding, "I hate talking about race more than five minutes unless it's with other Black people and/or we're laughing."

Glover goes on to ask himself if he's "worried about getting canceled," responding that this is "the game" and that "you can get torn apart for anything, true or not."

Other topics in the conversation include his Mr. and Mrs. Smith show, what the word "culture" means, "bad takes," Euphoria, and Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle. He also suggests his 2013 album Because the Internet has "proven itself to be a classic" because it was "prescient in tone and subject matter and it's extremely influential," and he says of his FX show Atlanta, "Even if you don't like it, you can't say it's not high quality. The quality is undeniable."

The Glover-on-Glover interview received some mixed reactions, with critic Angelica Jade calling it a "great example of how the skills of profilers/critics/interviewers are so undervalued," while critic Robert Daniels suggested Glover "makes it very difficult to like what Donald Glover makes because Donald Glover is so annoying."

In the piece, Glover asks whether the concept of interviewing himself — which he already did once before in 2011 — is "contrived." His response to himself? "I don't think it's more contrived than any other interview." Was Childish Gambino not available to conduct the interview?