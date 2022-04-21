Video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man on a plane

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a man who was allegedly bothering him on a plane, video obtained by TMZ shows.

In a video published by the outlet Thursday, the former heavyweight boxer is seen attacking a man seated behind him on a flight that was boarding at San Francisco International Airport. The "overly excited" passenger "kept trying to talk" to Tyson, who "told him to chill," according to TMZ. The man apparently wouldn't do so, leading Tyson to punch him multiple times.

The video showed the man's head appeared to be bloodied after the incident. "Boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," the person filming the video says. "...Yeah, you got f--ked up. Just trying to ask for an autograph, man. I don't know what happened."

Sources close to Tyson claimed to TMZ the man was "extremely intoxicated" and "wouldn't stop provoking" him. The man reportedly went to police after the incident, while Tyson immediately left the plane. Police have not yet commented. See the video at TMZ.