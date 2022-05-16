Britney Spears announces she suffered a miscarriage: 'We have lost our miracle baby'

Britney Spears and her fiancé have shared tragic news with fans.

The pop star said on Instagram she has suffered a miscarriage after revealing in April she was expecting her third child.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, said. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

When Spears announced her pregnancy last month, she wrote on Instagram that she planned to not go out much while she was expecting to avoid the paparazzi. She has two teenage children from her marriage to Kevin Federline. "When I was pregnant I had perinatal depression," Spears said. "...I have to say it is absolutely horrible."

In June 2021, Spears alleged she was unable to have another baby because of the controversial conservatorship she was under at the time, testifying that she was being prevented from having an IUD removed. Later that year, a judge ended Spears' conservatorship after over a decade following a wave of support for the pop star.

In their announcement, Spears and Asghari wrote that "perhaps we should have waited to announce" the pregnancy "until we were further along," but they said that "we were overly excited to share the good news." They added that "our love for each other is our strength," and "we will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."