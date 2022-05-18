Chris Wallace to anchor show on CNN after CNN+ collapse

Chris Wallace's streaming home may be dead, but his show will live on.

CNN confirmed Wednesday the former Fox News anchor will host a show on its cable network. Who's Talking to Chris Wallace will air Sunday evenings on CNN and also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Wallace left Fox News in December 2021, becoming one of the biggest names to join CNN's new streaming service, CNN+, where he hosted a daily talk show. But after CNN+ shut down after just one month, it wasn't clear what Wallace's future at the network would be. Since, then Wallace has appeared on CNN's cable channel to provide commentary, including for Tuesday's primary elections.

The swift end of CNN+ came as a shock, though multiple reports suggested its early subscriber numbers were not strong. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told CNBC shutting down the service was a "business decision" that was made because "the subscribers weren't there."

News of Wallace's move was announced Wednesday by CNN's new CEO, Chris Licht, who said he's looking to "reimagine" CNN's morning programming. Licht also said that "at a time when extremes are dominating cable news, we will seek to go a different way."