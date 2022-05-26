Ray Liotta, Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star, dies at 67

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his lead role in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, has died. He was 67.

Liotta's death was first reported Thursday by Deadline, which said he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a movie. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Liotta played gangster Henry Hill in the classic 1990 mob film Goodfellas, starring alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. He made his film acting debut less than 10 years earlier in The Lonely Lady. Outside of Goodfellas, some of Liotta's other notable movies included Field of Dreams and Hannibal, and he won an Emmy for a guest role on ER.

In recent years, Liotta appeared in movies like Marriage Story and The Many Saints of Newark, and he had several projects on the horizon, including the Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller Cocaine Bear, a comedy directed by Charlie Day, and an Apple TV+ series, Black Bird.

According to Deadline, Liotta had been shooting the film Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. Since 2020, the actor had been engaged to Jacy Nittolo, who according to TMZ was with him during filming. He is survived by a daughter, Karsen.