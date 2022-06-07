Matthew McConaughey emotionally honors Uvalde victims, calls for gun reform at White House

Matthew McConaughey headed to the White House Tuesday to meet with President Biden and deliver an impassioned speech in support of gun reform.

The Oscar-winning actor is from Uvalde, Texas, where nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting last month. At a White House press briefing, he gave emotional remarks recounting stories about the shooting victims after meeting with their families. "They want to make their loss of life matter," McConaughey said.

At one point, the actor slammed the White House podium as he pointed to the pair of green Converse one of the victims wore every day. "These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting," McConaughey said, choking up. He also recounted the story of a shooting victim who dreamed of going to art school in Paris and whose father promised to spoil her and take her to SeaWorld one day.

McConaughey urged lawmakers to "make the loss of these lives matter" by implementing gun control reforms, including raising the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 to 21. Suggesting "this moment is different," the actor said "responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals," adding that this shouldn't be a partisan issue.

"Let's admit it," he added. "We can't truly be leaders if we're only living for re-election."